‘Getting to know the police’

Lawrence Township holds annual National Night Out

When Cecilia Houston was asked about her favorite part of Lawrence Township’s National Night Out celebration, her quick answer was “hot dogs.”

Cecilia, who is 4 years old, liked the food – but she did not eat it in the usual order. She ate Italian water ice first, followed by a hot dog and corn on the cob.

“We come every year with family and friends,” said Curtis Houston, Cecilia’s father. Father and daughter sat cross-legged underneath a tree, enjoying the food prepared by Lawrence Township police officers.

Rachel McGill is another “regular” at National Night Out, which was held Aug. 1 on the front lawn of the Lawrence Township Municipal Complex.

“It’s very nice. I feel comfortable. I like the music, and the people are very friendly. The food is good, too,” McGill said.

“It’s nice that the police department does something so people get to know the police in the area. All police are not bad. The majority of police are okay, and that’s important,” McGill said.

The goal of National Night Out is to forge a bond between local police and the residents they serve, according to the National Association of Town Watch.

National Night Out has been held in cities and towns across the United States on the first Tuesday in August since 1984.

Although it was impossible to determine how many people turned out for the township’s National Night Out, the parking lot was filled. Vehicles that could not find a parking space were sprawled on the grass and on at least one surrounding street.

Police Chief Christopher Longo said National Night Out is a great event that brings out the community to meet with police officers.

“With our turnout, it just proves there is a good relationship between the community and the police department. It is more important than ever to maintain a relationship between the police and the community,” Longo said.

National Night Out also allowed children to explore a patrol car and a fire truck. They could sit inside a HUMVEE belonging to the New Jersey Army National Guard, which was one of many groups that set up tables along the perimeter of the event.

Lawrence Township police Detective James Steimle, who is the department’s K-9 officer, put K-9 Officer Brix through his paces. The dog is trained to sniff out drugs and also patrols with his handler.

Many child-oriented activities were set up on the front lawn. There were long lines for the bounce houses, while budding soccer stars could kick a soccer ball into a net set up next to the New Jersey Army National Guard booth.

There was plenty of food – from the hot dogs cooked on the grill by police officers to corn on the cob, watermelon, pizza and Italian ice. There were lots of smiles, but very little food left over at the end of National Night Out.