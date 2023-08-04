Hamilton Township man arrested in West Windsor murder

A Hamilton Township man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a 71-year-old West Windsor Township woman during a burglary to her Galston Drive home Aug. 2, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the West Windsor Police Department.

Denzel Whitmore, 24, was taken into custody without incident in Hamilton Township on Aug. 3, police said. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, police said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office expects to file a motion to detain Whitmore, pending trial.

Police were called to a Galston Drive home shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 2 after neighbors went to the house to conduct a well-being check on Elaine Murray, who lives alone, police said. The neighbors noticed evidence of a break-in and called the police.

Police officers gained entry into the house and discovered Murray’s body on the floor in a second-floor bedroom. She appeared to have visible signs of injuries to her face, and was bleeding from the back of her head, police said.

An investigation into Murray’s death was conducted by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the West Windsor Police Department.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo thanked the New Jersey State Police, the Hamilton Police Division and the Harford County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jacob Schor at 609-989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997.