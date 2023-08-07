Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough provides a wealth of services

HomeHillsborough BeaconSenior Wellness Center at Hillsborough provides a wealth of services

PHOTO COURTESY OF SOMERSET COUNTY

The Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough has a full schedule in August.

The center is located at 339 South Branch Road. For more information on the items listed contact 908-369-8700.

Rummikub – 9:30 a.m. – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Sit and Stitch Club – 1 p.m. – Mondays – Beginners are welcome.

Fit and Flex with Rose – Tuesdays (virtual) and Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Beginner Ukulele Club with David – Wednesdays at 1 p.m. For more information, call 908-369-8700.

Tai Chi with Anna- Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Friday at 10 a.m.

Vitality: Cardio Boxing Series with Curtis Adams – Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. For more information, call 908-369-8700.

Project Healthy Bones – Thursdays at 12:45 p.m.

Hillsborough Discussion Group with Al Alvaro – Every Second Thursday (Aug. 10) at 1 p.m.

Walking Club – Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Mahjong Club – Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Blood Pressure Screenings – Last Friday of every month at 10 a.m. Next date is Aug.  25. No appointment is necessary.

Puzzle Club – Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m.

Take Control of Exercise – Mondays at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 4 – 11 a.m. – “Affordable Housing” by Susie Suter, Central Jersey Housing Resource Center.

Thursday, Aug. 7 – 11 a.m. “Emergency Preparedness” by Eldercare Educator Josh O’Neal, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services.

Friday, Aug. 8 – 10 a.m. – Card Games. Beginners are welcome.

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 10 a.m. – Community Service Project: Cards for Hospitalized Kids.

Sunday, Aug. 10, Saturday, Aug. 23 – 11 a.m. – Brain Games with Doretha and Anna.

Mondy, Aug. 11 – 10 a.m. – Trip to the Montgomery High School to See the “Jungle Book.”

Monday, Aug. 14 – 11 a.m. – “Living Off the Land in the 19th Century” by the Museum of Early Trades & Crafts.

Tuesdays, Aug. 15, 22, and 29 – 10 a.m. – Game Day.

Wednesday Aug. 16 – 10 a.m. – Harp Performance by Patricia Turse.

Thursday, Aug. 17 – 11 a.m. – “Vision Loss Awareness” by Elsa Zavoda.

Friday, Aug. 18 – 11 a.m. – Rock Painting with Tammy.

Monday, Aug. 21 – 11 a.m. – Paint with Stickers with Anna.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – 10 a.m. – Bingo.

The Hillsborough Senior Center is one of six Somerset County-operated senior wellness centers. The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services oversees the senior wellness centers, which provide a wide range of programs to help foster lifelong enrichment in a social and uplifting atmosphere.

Attendees can invite a friend or neighbor to join them for lunch. All county-operated senior centers provide a nutritionally balanced lunch on Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 years and above. The menu includes a choice of hot meat-based or meatless entrées or cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunches. Senior center clients must make reservations for lunch by 10 a.m. on the previous business day.

