Bronx man charged with catalytic converter thefts

A 31-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man allegedly stole 19 catalytic converters from vehicles in various township locations over a period of three months, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police were able to identify the suspect and suspect’s vehicle through an investigation. The thefts, which caused damage to vehicles, occurred during the overnight hours between March 31 and May 23, police said.

The New York man was charged with 19 counts of third degree theft and 19 counts of fourth degree criminal mischief.

The following agencies assisted in this investigation: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, FBI Newark Field Office, Montgomery Twp. Police, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Dunellen Police Department, Raritan Township Police, Hopewell Township Police, Clifton Police Department, Hamilton Police Division, and Teaneck Police Department.