Piscataway man found with loaded handgun in car

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Piscataway man was charged with assorted weapons offenses and driving while intoxicated June 25, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

A police officer observed the man’s car parked on the painted median portion of Route 1 and Quakerbridge Road. Police had to wake up the man, who was asleep in the car.

The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was asked to get out of the car, police said, adding they had to assist the man out of his car.

Police observed an unsecured handgun in the side pocket of the door. He also noticed that it was loaded with ammunition. It was later determined that one of the bullets in the handgun had been fired, police said.

The man was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun, police said. He was also charged with certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition because of a prior felony conviction.

He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

