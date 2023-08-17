Common calendar, Packet papers, Aug. 18

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Princeton

Aug. 18 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – MarketFair Mall, 3535 US Route 1 South.

Pennington

Aug. 19 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 300 South Main St.

Lawrence Township

Aug. 28 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Lawrence Road Fire Company, 1252 Lawrenceville Road.

Cranbury

Aug. 30 – 1-6 p.m. – Amazon TEB6, 22 Hightstown-Cranbury Station Road.

Mosquito Control Spraying – Through Aug. 20

Please be advised the office maintains no regular “spraying schedule” or “spraying list.”

These applications are only conducted in specific areas when deemed absolutely necessary and under the appropriate environmental conditions. These applications are done in order to bring mosquito populations to tolerable levels or to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease.

For more information about Truck-Mounted Adulticide spraying, follow the link: What you need to know about Truck Spraying (cdc.gov)

Between 8 p.m. and sunrise each day weather permitting.

Lawrence

Stratford Drive Area, Canal View Drive, Marchesi Drive, Yorkshire Village Road, Hyde Court, Richards Road, Canoe Road, Nash Court, Morrell Road area.

West Windsor/Robbinsville

Penn Lyle Road, Woodmere Way, Amherst Way, S. Mill Road, Woodbury Court, Cambridge Way area, Springhill Drive, Victoria Place area.

Hightstown/East Windsor

Old Trenton Road area.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

The New Jerey State Museum

The New Jersey State Museum is pleased to announce the start of new Spanish-language programming in the Planetarium. Six Spanish versions of current Planetarium programs have been added to the programming lineup. On the fourth Saturday of each month, which began on June 24, two Spanish language shows will be presented, at 9:30 am and 10:30 am. Tickets for each show must be purchased at the Planetarium box office on the day of the show; the box office opens 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and $9 for seniors. Patrons should plan to arrive at least 10 minutes before their shows as it will start at the listed time.

The schedule for future programs can be found on the Museum’s website, statemuseum.nj.gov. The museum is located at 205 West State Street in Trenton.

Through Sept. 4

The New Jersey State Museum will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2023 program began on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and will end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. While admission to the New Jersey State Museum is always free, there is a fee for Planetarium programs. That fee is waived under the Blue Star program.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America. A list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

The New Jersey State Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. General admission is free. For additional information visit www.statemuseum.nj.gov.

Located at 205 West State Street in Trenton, the New Jersey State Museum encompasses three buildings including a state-of-the-art Planetarium and holds over two million artifacts in its collections in Archaeology/Ethnography, Cultural History, Fine Art and Natural History.

The New Jersey State Museum is a center for the exploration of science, history and the arts. We preserve and share stories that inspire curiosity and creativity for the enrichment of our communities.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Jewish Family Service of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties is offering a Job Seekers Success Group for active job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed or seeking a career change. The next group will be held from 7-9 p.m., Sept. 6, via Zoom. The topic for this session is “Stories That Get You Hired” presented by John Hadley, JHA Careers.

This group is offered free of charge and are open to the entire community. Funding for this program is provided by grants from The Arnold A. Schwartz Foundation, Affinity Federal Credit Union. Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation and to be admitted to the group. To register or for information about Career Counseling Services, please contact Elise Prezant at eprezant@JewishFamilySvc.org or 908-725-7799 ext. 108.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Every Sunday

Bordentown City holds a farmers market rain or shine outside Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks Street. For inclement weather, the market is moved indoors.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

Aug. 18 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Aug. 23 – 5 p.m. – Gaming Unplugged.

Aug 24 – 2 p.m. – Community Gardener Meetup.

Aug. 25 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Bordentown Township police have partnered with Jimmy Manetas to offer a terrific meal at an affordable price with all proceeds benefiting the department’s charity fund. Delivery is also available and for tickets please email police clerk Amy Antelis aaantelis@bordentowntownshippd.org.

The first Bordentown Township Officers Charity Fund Benefit Buffet Dinner will be held in two seatings from 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Aug. 22 at Jimmy’s American Grill, 140 Route 130.

Tickets are $30 per person, which includes tax and gratuity.

The Bordentown Township Officers Charity Fund was established in 2017. The fund has donated over $95,000 to various recipients in the Bordentown area.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

Aug. 21 – 4 p.m. Chess Club.

Aug. 22 – 7 p.m. – Evening Book Discussion.

Aug. 22 – 7 p.m. – Outdoor Concert with Spanky’s Garage.

Aug. 23 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

Aug. 24 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Mindful Movements and Guided Meditation.

Aug. 24 – 5-8 p.m. – Pop-up Family Game Night.

Aug. 24 – 6:30 p.m. – Great Decisions Foreign Policy Discussion Group.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

In August, the gallery will present “Nature Revisited” by artist Evie Sutkowski.

Artwork includes the mediums of watercolor, collage, mixed-media, eco-print, and cyanotype.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and it’s programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Watercolor Show and Sale at Historic Cranbury Barn, 3 Cranbury Neck Road, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 16. Rain or Shine.

Original paintings from 11 local watercolor artists will be available for purchase, selling at price points from $35 to $500. Both framed and unframed, many paintings feature the barns on this property and local scenery, along with florals, still life, and landscapes of various locations and seasons. This is a perfect opportunity to purchase holiday and birthday gifts. A portion of the proceeds helps support the Parsonage Barn.

Watercolorists Unlimited, a group of artists from Central New Jersey, has been active for more than 25 years. The artists meet monthly to propose challenging assignments and to critique the previous month’s work. This show will have more than 100 of their paintings for sale, and artists will be on hand to answer questions about their work. Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact Donna Senopoulos at dsenopoulos@gmail.com.

East Windsor

Child Passenger Safety Car Seat Inspections

To promote child passenger safety, Mayor Janice S. Mironov, Members of Council and the Police Department will be hosting free Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspections for East Windsor Township residents, underwritten by a New JerseyHighway Traffic Safety Division grant. Participants will have their child car seats inspected to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials on how to properly and safely restrain children passengers.

The program will be held on several dates at the following locations:

Friday, Sept. 22 – 3-7 p.m. – at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Through August

Meadow Lakes resident, Betsy Ashton, is displaying her art exhibit, “Portraits of Immigrants: Unknown Faces, Untold Stories,” at the Meadow Lakes community. The art exhibit showcases several paintings created by Ashton. Through the art exhibit, she introduces viewers to the lives of people she has met from different countries who have immigrated and now live in the United States. The portraits depict real people with real lives that come from a variety of different cultures.

Ashton used the journalistic skills she developed during her career as a CBS News correspondent to interview the people in her portraits. She wrote the accompanying bibliographical captions for each of her portraits. When the viewing public experience her paintings, Ashton wants them to better understand who these people are, what sacrifices they made to come to this country, and all their contributions to our society.

Ashton is an experienced artist whose portraits are displayed in art exhibits and collections around the world. Her official portrait of former Ambassador Philip Lader resides in the collection of the US Embassy in London, United Kingdom and her portrait of actor Hal Holbrook is in the Hall of Fame collection of The Players in New York City. Her portrait of author Louise Erdrich is displayed in the collection of the Kenyon Review at Kenyon College.

The “Portraits of Immigrants: Unknown Faces, Untold Stories” art exhibit will be in the Meadow Lakes community, 300 Meadow Lakes, East Windsor, until August.

Hightstown

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Hightstown Historic Walking Tour will be held from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23.

Together with the Hightstown – East Windsor Historical Society, Downtown Hightstown is sponsoring a Historic Walking Tour on Wednesday, August 23. Learn about Hightstown’s rich history while strolling through the downtown.

Tour begins at 6:30 pm at the Historical Society 164 North Main St., Hightstown. Tickets are $18 each. The tour runs approximately 90 minutes.

Parking is free and is available adjacent to the Historical Society at 164 North Main St. or in the municipal parking lot by the lake.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Calling all local musicians and bands for Hightstown’s Porchfest 2023 from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Bands and musicians will have 40-minute time slots. For more information contact cac@hightstownborough.com.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

Aug. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon – Adult Recess.

Aug. 18 – 10:30-10:50 a.m. – Baby Song and Rhyme Time.

Aug. 18 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Historical Fiction Fridays Book Discussion.

Aug. 18 – 2-3 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Aug. 22 – 10-10:20 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

Aug. 23 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Seed Saving Basics – Saving Seeds From Your Garden.

Aug. 24 – 4:30-6:10 p.m. – Sensory Friendly Movie “Wonder Park.”

Aug. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon – Adult Recess.

Aug. 25 – 10:30-10:50 a.m. – Baby Song and Rhyme Time.

Girls on the Run

The 22nd season of Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey (GOTRCNJ) is gearing up for the fall season.

Volunteer coaches are needed in Somerset, Middlesex and Monmouth Counties. Please reach out to donna.york@girlsontherun.org for more information.

Coaches do not need to be runners or athletic. The goal of the coaches is not to teach the girls how to run. The key takeaway from the curriculum is for the girls to learn about confidence, character, caring, connection, and contribution to community. The girls learn to build self-worth, recognize their inner power to make positive decisions in their lives, while celebrating their uniqueness. These dynamic lessons instill valuable life skills including the important connection between emotional and physical health,

There is still time to volunteer as a coach or to start a new site for the Fall season. For information go to www.gotrcnj.org or contact donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Join Cornhole Tournament 2023 in support of Hillsborough Youth Sports from 4-6 p.m., Aug. 26 on Triangle Field, Hillsborough.

Saturday, Sept. 9

The South Branch Reformed Church will hold its ham dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the church, 870 River Road, Hillsborough. Sides include au gratin, potatoes, corn, applesauce, cole slaw, tomato and cucumber salad, rolls and assorted desserts. Coffee, iced tea and lemonade are served in-house diners. Guests dining out should bring a take-out bag. The dinner is $20. For reservations call (908) 369-4956.

Hopewell Valley

The Sourland Conservancy – all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

Diabetes Education at Capital Health

Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, One Capital Way, Pennington, will hold four evening sessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The dates are Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26; and Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

For more information call 609-537-7081.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

Aug. 19 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Picket Fence Art Show.

Aug. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fiddlin’ on the Farm.

Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – 40th annual Horse Plowing Match.

Sept. 9 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Back to School.

Sept. 16 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fall Plowing and Manure Spreading.

Sept. 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Canning Day.

Sept. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Wheat Planting.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Monday, Aug. 21

National Senior Citizen Day Ice Cream Social will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Hopewell Township Municipal Building, 201 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville. Register with Hopewell Valley Senior Services, 609-537-0236.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Fourth annual Pennington Fire Co. Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 120 Broemel Place, Pennington.

Saturday, Sept. 9

The 12th annual Sourland Spectacular at the Watershed Institute will be held on Sept. 9. Early bird registration fee for the Sourland Spectacular (https://sourlandspectacular.com/) cycling event is ending soon. The early bird registration fee of $50 ends on Thursday, Aug. 17. The regular adult registration is $65.

The cycling event at the Watershed Institute (www.thewatershed.org) on September 9th will feature both staggered starts and lunches. Riders may begin when they would like between 7-10 a.m. in order to complete their route in time for lunch. Pre-event coffee and breakfast will be followed by lunches served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The lunch will, of course, be capped by their famous ice cream sundaes. Riders will surely have earned it!

The New Jersey State Button Society Fall Show and Competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Union Fire Company and Rescue Squad fire hall, 1396 River Road (Route 29) Titusville. Talks by Annie Frazier, Kelly Dobrinsky, and JoAnn Taylor are scheduled at 1 p.m. Button identification from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission and parking free.

Lawrence Township

Tuesday nights are Family nights at Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC), 481 Drexel Ave. The programs begin at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 – Revolutionary War History in South Lawrence.

Aug. 29 – Music and Storytelling Night (and marshmallows too!)

Hutchins Galleries

“A Brush with Reality: The Mundane and Disturbing but with Hope,” an exhibit by ShinYoung An, will be on display at The Lawrenceville School’s Hutchins Galleries from Sept. 1 to Oct. 7. A gallery reception with the artist will take place on Sept. 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Hutchins Galleries are a home for the Lawrenceville School’s permanent collection of art and a host for rotating exhibits of working, regional artists. They are located on the Lawrenceville School campus, 2500 Main St., Lawrenceville within The Hutchins Center, adjacent to the Gruss Center for Art and Design. The Hutchins Galleries are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Galleries are also open by appointment – please email at hutchinsgalleries@lawrenceville.org to schedule. The main entrance for the Hutchins Galleries is at the rear of the building and can be accessed during viewing hours.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed visit www.mccarter.org.

McCarter offers an array of in-person classes for students K-12 and adults.

Oct. 4 – 7 p.m. – Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert at Matthews Theater. Projected on a big screen and accompanied by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México

August with FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Aug. 19 – 9-11 a.m. – Forest Art Walk.

Aug. 20 – 10-11:15 a.m. – Outdoor Yoga.

Aug. 25 – 2-4 p.m. – Nature Walk: Herpetofauna of New Jersey.

Sept. 9 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Weekend Volunteer Session: Stop and Chop.

Sept. 10 – 10-11 a.m. – Outdoor Yoga.

Sept. 23 – 9-11 a.m. – 2023 Mountain Lakes 5K Trail and Walk.

Sept. 23 – 8-9:15 p.m. – Eastern Screech Owl Evening Walk.

Sept. 24 – 10-11 a.m. – Outdoor Yoga.

Sept. 30 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Weekend Volunteer Session.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Check out the Monthly Docent Tours of Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730 to 1830. Morven’s special exhibition features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers.

Tours are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month, at 2 p.m. through the duration of the exhibition: Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Jan. 18, 2024, Feb. 15, 2024.

Saturday, Aug. 19 – 11 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah at Morven! Come join Sarah Johnson for some music and movement fun in Morven’s beautiful gardens!

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

Aug. 18 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Navigation Pre-Employment Screening.

Aug. 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

Aug. 19 – 2-3 p.m. – Chemistry for Kids.

Aug. 19 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Chemistry for Kids.

Aug. 19 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

Aug. 20 – 10:45 a.m. to noon – Book Brunch with Ken Jaworowski.

Aug. 21 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Using and Enhancing Google Docs.

Aug. 21 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Aug. 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center.

Aug. 22 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

Aug. 22 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

Aug. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Aug. 23 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Aug. 23 – 3-5 p.m. – Movie: “Book Club.”

Aug. 23 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Aug. 23 – 7-8 p.m. – Author Lee McIntyre.

Aug. 24 – 10-11:15 a.m. – English Conversation Group.

Aug. 24 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Aug. 24 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Aug. 24 – noon to 1 p.m. – Parent Support Group.

Aug. 24 – 1:30-3 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Aug. 24 – 7-8:15 p.m. – McCarter Live at the Library.

Aug. 25 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Elevating Your Elevator Pitch.

Aug. 25 – 7-10 p.m. – Dancing under the Stars.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Princeton’s Ida B. Wells Just Data Lab 2022-23 Artist-in-Residence Chanika Svetvilas presents a culminating exhibition from her year-long project, Anonymous Was the Data,

Sept. 8-28 – Gallery hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Exhibition in Hurley Gallery, mezzanine level at Lewis Arts complex, Princeton campus, 122 Alexander St.

Sept. 14 – 4:30 p.m. — Artist talk and reception in the CoLab, Lewis Arts complex, Princeton campus.

Sept. 21 – 7 p.m. — Virtual panel discussion.

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer presents:

Il TABARRO/SUOR ANGELICA

Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

Kelsey Theatre is located at the Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

Registration for Summer Arts Camps – through Sept. 1

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

Aug. 29 to Oct. 28

The Ode to New Jersey Art Show at West Windsor Arts celebrates the unique connections that artists have to the dynamic and ever changing state of New Jersey. The exhibition will run from Aug. 29 to Oct. 28, with a free opening reception on Friday, Sept. 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction.

The West Windsor Arts mission is to cultivate the artist within us all, while inspiring a creative community that is engaged, inclusive, and equitable. For more information on West Windsor Arts, visit www.westwindsorarts.org. Office and gallery hours are by appointment. Call (609) 716-1931 or write info@westwindsorarts.org.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

