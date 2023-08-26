Hillsborough police: No injuries sustained in vehicle fire

Police responded to a motor vehicle fire in the parking lot of a business on Champlain Road Aug. 22, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Arriving units discovered the vehicle engulfed with fire and smoke at approximately 8:29 p.m. The Hillsborough Township Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire expeditiously, police said.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident. The fire is not being considered suspicious at this time, but remains under investigation by police detectives and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Hillsborough Fire Marshall, Hillsborough Fire Units 36, 37, 38, Manville Fire Unit 42 and Robert Wood Johnson EMS (emergency medical services).