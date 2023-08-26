Pennington Police blotter

Bicycles were reported stolen from homes on Vannoy Avenue and Sked Street Aug. 19. Later in the day, Hopewell Township police officers noticed two males riding bicycles on Diverty Road who fit the descriptions that Pennington police passed along. The man and a juvenile were placed under arrest. The man was also found to have an outstanding warrant. He was processed and taken to the Bergen County Jail on the warrant. The juvenile was released to a parent.

An Academy Court resident reported Aug. 14 that she was scammed by a caller who claimed to work for Apple. The man said her computer needed to be updated. She gave him some personal information before realizing she was being scammed. She contacted her bank and credit card companies to have all fraudulent transactions reversed and accounts frozen.

Police were dispatched to the area of East Curlis Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 4 in response to reports of juveniles ringing doorbells and running away. A police officer found several juveniles in the area who admitted to ringing the doorbells and running away. They were turned over to their guardians with a warning.

A Walking Purchase Drive resident reported July 25 that someone had attempted to open a line of credit in the victim’s name to purchase a vehicle from a local car dealership. The investigation revealed that it was attempted through an online application.

Police officers, the Pennington Fire Department and the Pennington Borough Public Works Department responded to the intersection of West Delaware Avenue and Route 31 for a water rescue due to a flash flood July 15. The occupants of the two vehicles that became disabled after driving into high water had self-extricated and were found on safe ground.

Police responded to the rear parking lot at 7 Route 31 North to investigate a suspicious person July 10. The police officer spoke to the man, who said he arrived there after taking a bus from an unknown location. He told the officer that he received a gunshot wound, but could not remember where or when it happened. After further investigation, it was determined that the man needed to be taken to the hospital.

A vandal spray-painted a traffic sign on West Delaware Avenue. The incident of criminal mischief was reported to police by a Pennington Borough Public Works Department employee July 10.

The floor and interior of a Port-A-Potty at Kunkel Park on King George Road was damaged after a vandal set off fireworks inside of it. The incident was reported to police July 6.

A driver who was stopped for speeding on July 10 was found to have an outstanding warrant for $110 from the City of Elizabeth. The driver was released with several motor vehicle violations and a new court date in Elizabeth.

Police officers were sent to a North Main Street home July 5 to conduct a search of the home for another law enforcement agency in connection with a warrant to seize weapons that the accused had in their possession. Officers found several firearms that were legally purchased. They also found three high-capacity magazines. The accused was charged with possession of prohibited weapons and devices for being in possession of the high-capacity magazines.