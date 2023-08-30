Hopewell Township permits cannabis manufacturing in Special Industrial zone

Cannabis manufacturing is now permitted in the Special Industrial (SI) Zone.

The Hopewell Township Committee adopted an ordinance allowing for cannabis manufacturing as a conditional use in the zone at a meeting on Aug. 21.

Under the ordinance, onsite consumption of cannabis and cannabis products is not allowed, along with the display of cannabis product images from the exterior of the building.

The company must also prevent any odor from the building and have an air treatment system. There is to be 24/7 video surveillance of the manufacturing building covering all areas and an alarm system installed, according to the ordinance.

The facility has to be at least 1,000 feet from any schools, school playgrounds and school athletic fields.

Stone Hill Manufacturing LLC had previously asked the Township Committee to temporarily allow for cannabis manufacturing at a warehouse facility on Reed Road in the SI until the company’s main facility at 147 Washington Crossing Pennington Road becomes operational.

Prior, the cannabis ordinance had allowed for one cannabis business for cultivation or manufacturing in the Valley Resource Conservation (VCR) zone.

However, the township does permit a single company or entity that has both cultivation and manufacturing licenses as long as both are on the same site.

Plans for Stone Hill’s main facility to have both cultivation and manufacturing on site is still moving forward. The company made its initial presentation on cannabis manufacturing in the SI zone during April.

In July, Stone Hill Manufacturing received approvals from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission for the Class 1 (cultivation) and Class 2 (manufacturing) licenses.