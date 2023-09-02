West Windsor police: New York man shoplifts over-the-counter medications

An Ozone Park, N.Y., man was charged with shoplifting, eluding police, hindering apprehension and being a fugitive from justice after police were sent to the Target store to investigate an alleged shoplifter July 1, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man had allegedly stuffed shopping bags full of over-the-counter medications and was leaving the store as police officers arrived. He saw the officers and began to run through the parking lot. He ducked behind parked cars to avoid being seen, police said.

He continued to run and duck behind parked cars until officers converged on him from different directions, police said. He surrendered, but allegedly gave police officers a false name.

The investigation revealed that he allegedly stole over-the-counter medications and fireworks valued at a combined $3,906.81, police said. He had about $3,100 in cash in his possession.

He was found to be a “wanted person” by authorities in New Jersey and New York. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.