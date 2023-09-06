A young girl’s financial journey

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South senior pens financial literacy book

Shlok Dubey is not just any ordinary big brother.

Inspired by his nine-year-old sister’s enthusiasm and his passion for financial education, Dubey, a senior at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, wrote “Kiana Explores the World of Money,” a book that follows his sister’s journey to understand the currencies and businesses of the world.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to Sanjeevani, a social development organization based in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, where it will be used to promote an ongoing financial literacy campaign in rural India.

From South Africa to Vietnam, the book narrates Kiana’s encounters both inside the C-suite and at the market, learning business skills like negotiation and management as well as exploring cultural attitudes that affect trade. From examining the barter system in India to the emblems of different currencies, “Kiana Explores the World of Money” hopes to offer younger audiences an introduction to financial literacy and cultural inclusivity.

“My sister’s enthusiasm to learn about the intricate international systems of money motivated me to create a unique book that tells captivating stories about business that are digestible to younger audiences,” Dubey said.

Dubey’s vision extends beyond just financial education. Born in India where he witnessed “financial inequality and remnants of the caste system,” he felt compelled to address the high financial illiteracy rate in India – especially in the rural state of Uttarakhand.

Partnering with Sanjeevani, Dubey’s book will be distributed to workshops and seminars across Almora District in Uttarakhand. These educational classes will be taught in different Indian folk languages to 850 villagers, and are part of the Indian National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) Financial Literacy Programme.

Dubey’s donation comes at a time of financial struggle for Sanjeevani.

“Although we continue to make strides in community empowerment and are grateful for NABARD’s support, often we face challenges due to limited funding and covering transportation costs out of our own pockets. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Shlok for this partnership,” said Mahesh Ghughtyal, a representative at Sanjeevani.

Dubey’s book is the first step in his quest to democratize financial education and financial technology to communities around the world. He is the founder of Investor’s Cabin, a student-led publication that covers financial technology for teens.