Lawrence Township to repave roads, replace guide rails

Three streets in Lawrence Township will be repaved in the first phase of the 2023 road program, according to Lawrence Township officials.

The Lawrence Township Council awarded Richard T. Barrett Paving Co., based in Trenton, a contract for $535,715 to repave portions of Eggert Crossing Road, Princeton Pike and Van Kirk Road.

Seven bids were submitted for the work, ranging from Barrett’s low bid of $535,715 to $597,189. The municipal engineer’s estimate for the project was $622,775.

Eggert Crossing Road will be repaved between Drift Avenue and Dave Nevius Way, which is the entrance to Central Park.

Princeton Pike will be repaved between Darrah Lane and Franklin Corner Road.

Van Kirk Road will be repaved between Cold Soil Road and a culvert about 500 feet east of Anderson Lane.

The mill-and-overlay project calls for removing the top layer of asphalt and putting down a new layer of asphalt.

The Lawrence Township Council also awarded a contract for $21,930 to Road Safety Systems LLC, which is based in Shamong, to repair beam guide rails in several locations.

The company will replace a beam guide rail on Youngs Road.

A guide rail will be replaced on Princeton Pike, on the west side of the road and several hundred feet north of Meadow Road.

The guide rail at the intersection of Princeton Pike and Province Line Road will be removed. It will not be replaced.