Ropes Challenge Course to open Sept. 10

After years of planning, strategizing and finally building, the highly anticipated Ropes Challenge Course at Mercer County Park is set to open Sept. 10.

The Mercer County Park Commission contracted with the Philadelphia Outward Bound School to oversee programming for the inaugural fall season of the ropes course operations, which is for patrons 12 and older.

Park Commission Executive Director Aaron T. Watson took the ropes for a trial test whirl.

“I love a good challenge,” he said. “I felt like I was amongst the trees and got a fantastic bird’s eye view of Mercer Lake. Along with our campgrounds and our outdoor exercise equipment, I’m proud to add this additional feature to Mercer County Park.”

County Executive Brian M. Hughes said the active recreation structure “is a fun way to bring people together and to challenge themselves.”

“I applaud the Park Commission for its forward-thinking leadership and I thank them for taking the test runs on my behalf.”

It was a long way down, but with his helmet on and harness securely attached, project manager Jeremy McDermott said he felt safe and confident.

“The ropes course was really amazing,” McDermott said, on his trial run. “The challenge and height give you an adrenaline rush that makes it exciting, but with the top-notch safety gear and the Outward Bound facilitators, you know you’re in good hands.”

The ropes course contains 12 “challenges” or elements, including the Zigzag, Swinging Logs, and the Postman’s Walk. Each challenge gives the participant the opportunity to use their balance, focus, and teamwork skills.

Outward Bound’s facilitators are there to encourage, inspire, and even hold a hand if needed.

Ropes Course Programing will be offered on a limited number of specific dates beginning Sept. 10 and will run through mid-November. For more information visit www.mercercounty.org/parks for dates of operation.

For eligibility requirements and the different offerings visit ropes course page at www.mercercounty.org/parks for more information.

Mercer County Park is located at 1638 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.