Perrineville man charged with two DUIs in less than 24 hours

A 40-year-old Perrineville man was charged with two driving under the influence (DUI) offenses in less than 24 hours on Sept. 4 and 5, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The first incident occurred at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 4. He was charged with DUI, reckless driving and careless driving after a police officer was sent to investigate reports of a vehicle with a dislodged bumper and whose driver appeared to be asleep behind the wheel in the area of Route 571 and Route 130, police said.

The police officer located the vehicle in the Aldi parking lot on Route 130. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

The following day at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 5, he was charged with DUI and drug offenses after a police officer responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 33 and Lake Drive, police said.

The man, who was responsible for the crash, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged with driving under the influence after failing field sobriety tests. He was also charged with careless driving, reckless driving and obstructing traffic.

During the investigation, the man was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia that led to additional charges, police said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of drugs, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.

He was processed and released.