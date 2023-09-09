Police investigate shooting incidents in Hillsborough

Police are investigating shooting incidents within a two-day period, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

The rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road residence was struck and shattered by a low caliber bullet between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said.

On the same evening within the same time frame, the second-floor exterior of a Brookside Lane residence was also struck by a separate low caliber bullet, police said. The residences are approximately less than a mile from each other.

On Sept. 5 at approximately 8:29 PM, the rear sliding glass door of a Gateway Boulevard residence was struck and shattered by a medium caliber bullet, police said. Gateway Boulevard is approximately a mile and a half from the incidents on Sept. 3.

There were no reported injuries resulting from any of these incidents, police said.

These incidents are being investigated to determine if the acts are connected or random acts of criminal behavior, police said.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman, and Hillsborough Township Police Chief Mike McMahon request anyone with information relating to the shootings to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.