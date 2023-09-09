Princeton Police blotter

An East Merwick Court resident reported that his vehicle was burglarized and several items, valued at a combined $1,403, were stolen. The burglary and theft was reported Aug. 13.

A victim reported the theft of his cell phone while he was at a store on Nassau Street Aug. 9.

A 38-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from the Trenton Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Sycamore Road Aug. 7. He was processed and turned over to the Trenton Police Department.