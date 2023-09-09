HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Police blotter

Princeton Police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

An East Merwick Court resident reported that his vehicle was burglarized and several items, valued at a combined $1,403, were stolen. The burglary and theft was reported Aug. 13.

A victim reported the theft of his cell phone while he was at a store on Nassau Street Aug. 9.

A 38-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from the Trenton Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Sycamore Road Aug. 7. He was processed and turned over to the Trenton Police Department.

