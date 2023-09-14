Princeton resident in support of Bierman for Princeton BOE

Princeton is blessed with an impressive pool of talented, committed individuals and I want to thank every one of my Princeton neighbors who is a candidate for the BOE (Board of Education) and is willing to step up for public service.

I am giving my vote to Adam Bierman – a candidate pledged to maintain Princeton public school education excellence and who also has the courage, honesty, and credentials in equal measures to do so.

As a mother of four children, I am impressed with Adam’s background as a teacher. I myself attended the Princeton Public Schools and loved Princeton so much that I have now moved back. I want to see the residents of Princeton benefit from Adam’s passion and experience that can help the Princeton schools and community. He is up to date on the latest common-sense strategies that help students realize their potential such as technology integration, multisensory learning and making sure testing is done by competent professionals.

So again please cast your ballot on Nov. 7 and or vote by mail for Adam Bierman.

Karen Zucchino

Princeton