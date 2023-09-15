Bordentown City receives NJDOT funds to improve Park Avenue walkability

State funding will help improve walkability on Park Street in Bordentown City.

Sen. Troy Singleton (D-7) highlighted a $475,000 New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) grant awarded to the city through a release over the summer.

“This grant is a crucial step in our continued investment into the City of Bordentown,” said Singleton, chair of Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “This funding will be used to connect residents who live in the area, employees who work nearby, and tourists visiting historic Point Breeze to the City’s downtown business district. I was proud to advocate for and support Bordentown’s application for these funds.”

The funding will be used to construct a much-needed pedestrian and bike path alongside Park Street. The path will connect the new municipal complex, the new D&R Canal State Park at historic Point Breeze, residents of Park Street Apartments, and employees who work in the area to downtown Bordentown and the New Jersey Transit RiverLine.

The senator was joined by City of Bordentown Mayor Jennifer Sciortino, who stated, “We are incredibly grateful to the NJDOT and to Sen. Singleton, who not only advocated for these funds, but reached out proactively to ask where the city’s needs lie and how he can help. In a year when funds are extremely tight, this grant is a huge win for so many people – our residents who prize walkability, the businesses that make up our downtown, commuters who rely on the light rail station, residents who call Park Street Apartments home, and of course everyone eager to visit the new jewel at Point Breeze.”