Hillsborough Township man charged with shooting incidents

An 18-year-old township man has been charged in relation to three incidents of shots fired at residences around the township on Sept. 3, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr. and Hillsborough Chief of Police Michael McMahon.

Ryan Vandermeer was charged on Sept. 5, was charged with three counts of first degree attempted murder, two counts of second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second degree unlawful possession of a handgun and three counts of third degree endangering another person, police said.

On Sept. 3, between the hours of 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., the rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road residence was struck and shattered by a low caliber bullet. That same evening, within the same time frame, the second-floor exterior of a Brookside Lane residence was also struck by a low caliber bullet.

Both residences were occupied at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. The residences are approximately less than a mile from each other.

On Sept 5 at approximately 8:29 p.m., the rear sliding glass door of a Gateway Boulevard residence was struck by a medium caliber bullet. This residence was also occupied at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported. Gateway Boulevard is approximately a mile and a half from the incidents on Sept. 3.

The three residences are about a mile or less than a mile from where Vandermeer resides.

Hillsborough Township police officers and detectives responded to investigate both instances. An investigation was conducted by detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit.

As a result of this investigation, Ryan Vanderveer was identified as a suspect in the shootings.

On Sept. 12, a Superior Court search warrant was executed on Vandermeer’s residence in Hillsborough resulting in the seizure of numerous firearms and ammunition which will be forwarded for further ballistic testing.

Vandermeer was transported to the Somerset County Jail where he was lodged pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential. Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.