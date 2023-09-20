U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services opens field office in Cranbury

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services [USCIS] welcomed more than 18 new citizens when the federal agency held a grand opening for its new field office in Cranbury.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and naturalization ceremony took place at the opening of the New Jersey Central Field Office on Cedar Brook Drive on Sept. 14.

The wait was over for the citizenship candidates as they were administered the oath of allegiance by Anna Chau, USCIS associate director for field operations, inside the new field office in front of family and friends.

America’s newest citizens come from 20 countries worldwide.

The countries include Bolivia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Ireland, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Serbia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

The New Jersey Central Field Office is set primarily for naturalization and adjustment of status [green card] adjudications. The office is also handling pre-scheduled appointments for cases that require in-person assistance, according to the agency.

The office had opened for appointments in June and there are currently 58 employees. USCIS’s new field office is expected to serve about 250 applicants a day once it has been fully staffed with 90 employees.

The Cranbury field office will serve Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex and part of Union County.