Princeton Police blotter

Several items valued at a combined $864.23 were reported stolen from a store on State Road. The shoplifting incident was reported Sept. 15.

A shoplifter stole an item valued at $40 from a store on Nassau Street and fled on foot. The incident was reported Sept. 14.

A vandal caused $10 worth of damage to a Mercer Street resident’s mailbox. The incident was reported Sept. 11.

A victim reported the theft of several debit and credit cards while she was at a business on Nassau Street Sept. 11. The cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at several stores, resulting in a monetary loss of $1,148.78.

Police responded to a State Road business to investigate an activated burglar alarm Sept. 6. When they arrived, they discovered an exterior door had been forced open, causing damage to the door and door frame. Nothing was reported missing from the business.

Someone stole a victim’s wallet from a business on Witherspoon Street Sept. 5. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at $1,500.

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the South Bound Brook Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Moore Street Sept. 4. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Princeton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the South Brunswick Municipal Court Sept. 4. Police responded to a home on Redding Circle to serve the warrant. The man was processed and turned over to the South Brunswick Police Department.