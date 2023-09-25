‘Honoring their service’

In continued efforts to honor veterans for their service, Somerset County is offering free, reserved parking spaces for visiting veterans at 23 county parks and service buildings throughout the county.

The spaces are marked with a special “Veterans Parking Only: Thank you for your Service” sign, and are conveniently located near entrances to assist those with limited mobility, according to a release through the county.

“As an Air Force Reserves veteran, I know the sacrifices Somerset County’s veterans made during their service in ways great and small,” Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson said. “Somerset County has roughly 10,000 veterans who served our country, and continue to contribute to our special community, and they deserve this and all recognition we can give to honor their service.”

Parking spaces are located at a number of Somerset County buildings with services veterans of all ages can utilize. These include Veterans Services, Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter’s Office in the County Administration Building, the Walter J. Kavanaugh Social Services building, and five Senior Wellness Centers. Additionally, most Somerset County Park Commission parks have also installed dedicated veterans parking spots.

In addition to the parking spaces, the Somerset County Park Commission began providing a 20% discount to veterans on its award-winning public golf courses beginning in July. To be eligible veterans must obtain a Somerset County Veterans ID Card from the Clerk’s office. To obtain the Veteran ID, a vet has to file their DD-214 Discharge papers with Clerk, which also allows them to obtain certified copies at any time.

The full list of locations with reserved, dedicated parking for veterans at Somerset County facilities and parks includes:

Colonial Park, 156 Mettlers Lane, Franklin.

Basking Ridge Senior Wellness Center, 200-202 Mt Airy Road, Basking Ridge.

Duke Island Park, Old York Road, Bridgewater.

Green Knoll Golf Course, 587 Garretson Road, Bridgewater.

Hillsborough Senior Wellness Center, 339 S Branch Road, Hillsborough.

Leonard J Buck Gardens, 11 Layton Road, Far Hills.

Montgomery Senior Center, 356 Skillman Road, Montgomery.

Natirar Park, 2 Main Street, Peapack Gladstone.

Neshanic Valley Golf Course, 2301 South Branch Road, Branchburg.

North Branch Park, 335 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.

Quailbrook Golf Course, 625 New Brunswick Road, Franklin.

Skillman Park, Main Boulevard, Montgomery.

Somerset County Administration Building, 20 Grove St., Somerville.

Somerset County Human Services, 27 Warren St., Somerville.

Somerset County Senior Wellness Center, 876 E Main Street, Bridgewater

Somerset County Training Academy, Roycefield Road, Hillsborough.

Spookybrook Golf Course, 582 Elizabeth Avenue, Franklin.

The Stable at Lord Stirling Park, 256 S Maple Ave., Basking Ridge.

Torpey Field, Nimitz Street, Bridgewater.

Walter Kavanaugh Social Services Building, 73 E. High St., Somerville.

Warrenbrook Golf Course, 500 Warrenville Road, Warren.

To learn more about obtaining a Somerset County Veteran ID Card from the Clerk’s office, visit https://www.co.somerset.nj.us/government/elected-officials/county-clerk/veterans-services, call (908) 231-7013, or email countyclerk@co.somerset.nj.us.

For more information on golf discounts for veterans, visit https://www.somersetcountyparks.org/home/news/golf-course-discounts-veterans-now-offered, or contact the Somerset County Park Commission at 908-722-1200.