East Windsor remembers 9/11

East Windsor Township held a 9/11 ceremony including a wreath laying to remember the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Monday, Sept. 11 at the 9/11 memorial on the East Windsor Municipal Building grounds.

The township has held a memorial ceremony every year since the events of Sept. 11, 2001 to honor and remember those who lost their lives including township residents Colleen Barkow, Lorraine Bay, Debbie Bellows, Anil Bharvaney, Neil Lai, Ruth Lapin and Joseph Pycior.

Participants in the ceremony included: East Windsor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1; East Windsor Volunteer Fire Company No. 2; Boy Scout Troops 6284 and 63; Cub Scout Pack 53; Girl Scout Troops; Apollo Lodge No. 41; Natalie Maldonado, East Windsor Regional School District, Hightstown High School; East Windsor Regional School District, Hightstown High School Small Ensemble; Rabbi Jay Kornsgold, Beth El Synagogue; Reverend Stephen E. Bryant, Sr., St. James AME Church; Reverend James R. Egan, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; Police Chief Jason Hart and the police department, and Mayor Janice S. Mironov and elected officials.