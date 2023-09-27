Grants provide ‘lasting impact’ on students

The Educational Testing Service has donated $45,000 to the Lawrence Township Education Foundation (LTEF).

The LTEF will use the money, along with donations from other companies, businesses and individuals, to fund teachers’ special requests, said LTEF Executive Director Karen Faiman.

The grants provide funding for projects and programs that are outside of the school district’s budget that make a substantial and lasting impact on students, Faiman said.

Over the years, the projects have ranged from replacing and updating sound equipment used for concerts and musicals at the Lawrence Intermediate School, to a photography and audio production classroom at Lawrence High School that provides students with the practical skills and understanding of modern techniques.

Another grant allowed students to set up a hydroponic indoor farm so they could grow their own food. The students planted seeds and watched the plants grow. They harvested the plants, washed them and ate them, learning about healthy eating and organic food along the way.

Overall, LTEF grants are geared toward four main areas of impact – STEM (science technology engineering and math) training and programming; classroom technology and resources; equity and inclusion; and arts and cultural enrichment, Faiman said.

Jamal Watson, the executive director of ETS’ Center for Advocacy and Philanthropy, said it is proud of its longstanding partnership with the LTEF.

“We thank the LTEF for all that they do. We know this contribution will go a long way in supporting our young people as they work to achieve their personal and professional goals,” Watson said.

Faiman praised ETS and thanked it for being a vital partner since the LTEF was founded in 1992.

Since its creation, the LTEF has awarded more than 1,100 grants that total $4.6 million.