Princeton High School math teacher Lauren Freedman will become the next assistant principal at Princeton High School.

The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education approved the transfer of Freedman, who grew up in Princeton, at its Sept. 26 meeting.

Freedman begins her new job Oct. 2. She will earn $126,000 per year, plus $3,800 longevity pay, prorated from Oct. 2 to June 30, 2024.

The assistant principal vacancy was created after the school board appointed Cecilia Birge to become the new principal at Princeton High School. Birge replaced former Principal Frank Chmiel, whose contract was not renewed.

Freedman graduated from Princeton High School in 2004, and earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a math concentration from Villanova University. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Texas – Permian Basin.

She has taught math at Princeton High School since 2008.

Freedman was recommended to fill the assistant principal slot by Superintendent of Schools Carol Kelley.

“She is an exemplary educator who goes above and beyond for her students,” Kelley said.

Birge, who introduced Freedman with “tremendous pride and excitement,” described her as a Princetonian “through and through,” noting Freedman attended the Princeton school district from kindergarten through high school.

Birge said she co-taught math with Freedman for several years.

“She has a way of teaching, and that is part of her magic, connecting with students to make them feel that math is fun, making personal connections with them,” Birge said.

Birge said Freedman is not only a great teacher, but a mentor as well. She is a proponent of service learning.

During her time at Princeton High School, Freedman has served on several leadership committees, including master schedule, district strategic planning, math program review, school improvement, and intervention and referral service committees.

Freedman is also an instructional technology mentor, a professional learning community leader and a new teacher mentor, officials said.

Outside of the classroom, Freedman was given the Corner House Leadership award for service. She also led the Corner House Teen Advisory Group (TAG) and worked with high school juniors from neighboring school districts to prepare community outreach programs.

She also organized a COVID-19 community fundraiser for economically disadvantaged students.

Freedman thanked the school board and said she was “very excited” to become the next assistant principal.