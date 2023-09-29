Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 29

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Fridays in September

Gather with a spirited group of friends each Friday during September to learn more about the historic Mercer Cemetery at Trenton. Break away from your office or home to enjoy live music (Yes, live!) as well as food trucks! Weather will dictate whether the event will take place. All announcements will be posted on the Mercer Cemetery at Trenton’s Facebook page.

Located in downtown Trenton, Mercer Cemetery at Trenton is significant for its connection with local history and its embodiment of 19th century urban cemetery ideals including highly decorative monuments and its use as a greenspace. It has a unique legacy as the first non-secular cemetery in New Jersey. Organized in 1843 from parcels of farmland on the edge of town, the Cemetery was popular for many of Trenton’s important families and business leaders until the end of the century with over 4,000 persons buried within. The cemetery, now being converted into a public park, features a variety of high-style monuments and simple gravestones with motifs and sculptural forms prevalent in the Victorian era including weeping willows, flora, hands, urns, funerary cloth, and masonic symbols.

Participating food trucks include The Latest Dish, Shabazz Fish & Chips, Chic Gourmet Empanadas, Ice Dreamz Water Ice, and H&S Ice Cream.

Fridays at Mercer Cemetery at Trenton will began on Sept. 1. Next dates are Sept. 29. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mercer Cemetery at Trenton is located at 42 South Clinton Ave., Trenton.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Every Sunday

Bordentown City holds a farmers market rain or shine outside Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks Street. For inclement weather, the market is moved indoors.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

Sept. 29 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Oct. 2 – 10 a.m. – ELL English Language.

Oct. 3 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

Oct. 4 – 10 a.m. – ELL English Language.

Oct. 5 – 6:30 p.m. – Knot Your Momma’s Yarn Club.

Oct. 6 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 12-14

The Summer of Bruce – Saturday matinee – at Old City Hall, Crosswicks St.

Friday, Oct. 13

Jersey Devil Homecoming Event at 7 p.m., Old City Hall, Crosswicks St. The Halloween season program features a night with William Sprouse, a journalist, historian, and a descendent of the family that birthed New Jersey’s most famous monster.

Bordentown has several links to the Jersey Devil. Prominent city resident and former king Joseph Bonaparte reported encountering it in the woods, the devil visited the city during its infamous 1907 weeklong reign of terror, and one account argues the devil was born in the historic city.

The event is a project of the Old City Hall Restoration Cultural Vision Sub-Committee, a volunteer group that offers an assortment of free and ticketed community events to strengthen the visibility of the late 19th century building that served as the city’s police department, courthouse, and municipal offices from 1888 to 1960. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/OldCityHallRestoration.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

Sept. 30 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons Club.

Oct. 2 – 4 p.m. – Chess Club.

Oct. 3 – 6:30 p.m. – Spinning Yarns.

Oct. 4 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

Oct. 5 – 2 p.m. – Pallet Sign Painting Workshop.

Oct. 5 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Halloween Lanterns.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

The gallery will present “Water, Woods and Wonder” by local artist Margaret Simpson during the month of September.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

In October, the Gourgaud Gallery will present All Around the World, a Plein Air exhibit. A variety of artists will exhibit their Art Work, which consists of paintings, collage, drawings, and photos of various outdoor places in varied locations through Oct. 26. A reception will be from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 8. Light refreshments will be served.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Cranbury Station Gallery Paint Party at 7 p.m. at The Market, 17 N. Main St., Cranbury. To register call (609) 495-5641.

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown and East Windsor community are gearing up to showcase the artistic and cultural traditions of Latinos in New Jersey and to promote intercultural awareness and understanding through the annual Latino Festival of Hightstown-East Windsor on Sept. 30.

The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Hightstown High School, located at 25 Leshin Lane, Hightstown. The event is free and open to the public, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible and free parking is available on site. In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the same location and time.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

Sept. 30 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

Oct. 2 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Oct. 2 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Writers Group.

Oct. 3 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Toddler Playdate.

Oct. 3 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Oct. 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Movin’ Munchkins.

Oct. 4 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Oct. 4 – 6-7 p.m. – Fantastic Worlds Book Club.

Oct. 5 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – If You Find a Leaf Storytime and Craft.

Oct. 6 – 4:30-5:30p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Girls on the Run

The 22nd season of Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey (GOTRCNJ) is gearing up for the fall season.

Volunteer coaches are needed in Somerset, Middlesex and Monmouth Counties. Please reach out to donna.york@girlsontherun.org for more information.

Coaches do not need to be runners or athletic. The goal of the coaches is not to teach the girls how to run. The key takeaway from the curriculum is for the girls to learn about confidence, character, caring, connection, and contribution to community. The girls learn to build self-worth, recognize their inner power to make positive decisions in their lives, while celebrating their uniqueness. These dynamic lessons instill valuable life skills including the important connection between emotional and physical health,

There is still time to volunteer as a coach or to start a new site for the Fall season. For information go to www.gotrcnj.org or contact donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

Throughout October

Hillsborough Township will hold its third annual Scarecrow Festival in October. Scarecrows will be maintaining vigilance on the grounds of the Hillsborough Municipal Complex.

This annual fall event has been growing in popularity since its inception in 2021. Among the creative, handcrafted crows that stood watch over the parking lot in previous years were pirate crows, police crows, Rapunzel, Minions, storybook characters, and many traditional scare-type crows.

Residents will be able to vote on their favorite scarecrows throughout the month of October through QR codes located throughout the area or via a form located on the Township website.

The scarecrows will be on display throughout the month of October.

Friday, Oct. 6

Music and Fireworks Extravaganza from 6-9 p.m. at Auten Road Intermediate School, 281 Auten Road, on Oct. 6. Live music including Gypsy: Celebrating the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac will be playing from 6-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

A Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner will be held at the South Branch Reformed Church, 870 River Road, Hillsborough, from 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14. All tickets are $20 and you can dine in or take out. For reservations call (908) 369-4956 or visit app.gopassage.com/events/cordonbleu.

Hopewell Valley

The Sourland Conservancy – all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

Diabetes Education at Capital Health

Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, One Capital Way, Pennington, will hold four evening sessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The dates are Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

For more information call 609-537-7081.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

Sept. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Wheat Planting.

Oct. 7 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hayrides and Food Drive.

Oct. 14 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Basket and Broom Making.

Oct. 21 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Corn Harvest.

Oct. 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Osage Orange Day and Fence Building.

Through Oct. 1

“Journey of Self” art exhibit at the Staube Center in Pennington will run through Oct. 1.

It is a four-artist show featuring Luna Sconty, Gary Fourneir, Adriana Groza, and Franne Demetrician, themed around identity and self expression.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Pennington Public Library to host Read to a Cat program from 4-5 p.m., Oct. 3. For more information visit www.PenningtonLibrary.org.

Hopewell Flu Shot Clinics

Oct. 3 – 3-7 p.m. – Hopewell Township Municipal Building.

Oct. 17 – 3-7 p.m. – Pennington Borough Municipal Building, 30 North Main St.

Friday, Oct. 13

Pennington Parks and Recreation presents Movie Night at Kunkel Park – “Hotel Transylvania” at 7 p.m., King George Road, Pennington. Rain date, Oct. 20.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

Sept. 29 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Messy Art Club.

Sept. 29 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Resume Makeover.

Sept. 30 – 9:45 a.m. – Drop-in Craft: Mickey Mouse Scratch Art.

Sept. 30 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Oct. 1 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Friendship Bracelets.

Oct. 2 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Storytime.

Oct. 2 – 10-11 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

Oct. 2 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

Oct. 2 – 5 p.m. – Lawrence Branch early closing for staff-in service day.

Oct. 3 – Library closed for staff-in service day.

Oct. 4 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Oct. 4 – noon to 1 p.m. – Adult Outdoor Drawing Party.

Oct. 4 – 2-3:45 p.m. – Film Screening: “Inside” (2023).

Oct. 4 – 6:30 p.m. – DIY Eclipse Viewer.

Oct. 5 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

Oct. 5 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Flowers.

Oct. 5 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Intro to Word.

Oct. 5 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

Oct. 5 – 7-8 p.m. – Jersey Transit Concert.

Oct. 6 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Outdoor Movers and Shakers.

Oct. 6 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Searching the Internet.

Oct. 6 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back here, on our Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Hutchins Galleries

“A Brush with Reality: The Mundane and Disturbing but with Hope,” an exhibit by ShinYoung An, will be on display at The Lawrenceville School’s Hutchins Galleries through Oct. 7.

The Hutchins Galleries are a home for the Lawrenceville School’s permanent collection of art and a host for rotating exhibits of working, regional artists. They are located on the Lawrenceville School campus, 2500 Main St., Lawrenceville within The Hutchins Center, adjacent to the Gruss Center for Art and Design. The Hutchins Galleries are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Galleries are also open by appointment – please email at hutchinsgalleries@lawrenceville.org to schedule. The main entrance for the Hutchins Galleries is at the rear of the building and can be accessed during viewing hours.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Lawrenceville Main Street presents Fall Arts Festival from noon to 4 p.m. in the main street area.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Hispanic Heritage Month free family event – Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and progress in America at Lawrence High School, 2525 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville.

Princeton

Healthy Kids Running Events

The events will be held at Duck Pond Park, 560 Meadow Road, Princeton on Sundays – Oct. 1, 8, 15 at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 is a rain date. For more information contact Reshma Sharma at princetonjunctionnj@healthykidsrs.org.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed visit www.mccarter.org.

McCarter Theatre Center opens their 2023-24 Theatre Series with Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher, a transformational coming-of-age story filled to the brim with passion, humor, and even a touch of magic; on stage in the Berlind Theatre through Oct. 7. This is a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where the production will move after its run in Princeton.

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at McCarter.org or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at (609) 258-2787. Groups of 10 or more can save 20% off of tickets (zone restrictions apply.)

McCarter offers an array of in-person classes for students K-12 and adults.

Oct. 4 – 7 p.m. – Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert at Matthews Theater. Projected on a big screen and accompanied by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Sept. 30 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Weekend Volunteer Session.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Check out the Monthly Docent Tours of Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730 to 1830. Morven’s special exhibition features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers.

Tours are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month, at 2 p.m. through the duration of the exhibition: Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Jan. 18, 2024, Feb. 15, 2024.

Wednesdays, Sept. 27, Oct. 4,11 – 6 p.m. – Evening Yoga in the garden with Gratitude Yoga.

Oct. 6 – 5:30-9:30 p.m. – Princeton Community Housing’s “Birds of All Feathers,” a gathering to benefit the work and mission of Princeton Community Housing.

Oct. 12 – Screening and discussion of The Price of Silence.

Oct. 28 – noon to 3 p.m. – Harvest Festival will feature ensembles and musicians performing music of Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque, and Early American eras. Attendees can visit the gardens to help harvest vegetables and take part in hands-on activities including “spooky season” crafts, and an instrument “Petting Zoo” with the Guild for Early Music. Dress in your Halloween costume and enter to win special prizes.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

Sept. 29 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: The Power if In-Person Networking.

Sept. 29 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Sept. 29 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parent and Baby Support Group.

Sept. 30 – 10 a.m. – Princeton residents will get a chance to tour some of the most sustainable homes and yards in Princeton. Hosted in partnership by the Princeton Environmental Commission (PEC) and Sustainable Princeton, this free, public event begins with a screening of four videos featuring some of the homes on the tour, as well as their owners and builders.

Sept. 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime.

Sept. 30 – 2-2:30 p.m. – Kids: Spanish Storytime.

Sept. 30 – 3-4:30 p.m. – Workshop: Paint a Surreal Self-potrait with Gwenn Seemel.

Sept. 30 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-in Chess Sessions.

Oct. 1 – noon to 5 p.m. – Music: Unruly Sounds Festival.

Oct. 1 – 3-5 p.m. – Gente y Cuentos/People and Stories.

Oct. 2 – 4-4:45 p.m. – Kids: Build with LEGO.

Oct. 2 – 6-8 p.m. – Citizenship Test Prep Course.

Oct. 2 – 6-7 p.m. – Banned Books Week Panel Discussion: More Empty Shelves.

Oct. 2 – 7-8:35 p.m. – Continuing Conversations on Race.

Oct. 2 -7:30-9 p.m. – Mystery Book Group.

Oct. 3 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Outdoor Storytime – Mindful Moments.

Oct. 3 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

Oct. 3 – noon to 1 p.m. – Wellness Walks: Rediscovering Princeton University.

Oct. 3 – Matinee Movies Series: Exploring Film Noir.

Oct. 3 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

Oct. 3 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Panel: Creativity in the age of ChatGPT.

Oct. 3 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room.

Oct. 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Oct. 4 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Oct. 4 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby play group.

Oct. 4 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Oct. 4 – 6-7 p.m. Author: Peter Brown in conversation with Jack Tannous.

Oct. 4 – 7-8 p.m. – Mayors Wellness Book Discussion.

Oct. 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Oct. 5 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Oct. 5 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Oct. 5 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby play group.

Oct. 5 – 6-7 p.m. – Author: Joyce Carol Oates with A.M. Homes.

Oct. 6 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Interview Preparation and Tips.

Oct. 6 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Oct. 6 – 3-4 p.m. – Teen: Vintage Ghost Painting.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Through Sept. 29 – Seuls en Scène Princeton French Theater Festival at various venues on the Princeton University campus.

Princeton’s Ida B. Wells Just Data Lab 2022-23 Artist-in-Residence Chanika Svetvilas presents a culminating exhibition from her year-long project, Anonymous Was the Data.

Through Sept. 28 – Gallery hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Exhibition in Hurley Gallery, mezzanine level at Lewis Arts complex, Princeton campus, 122 Alexander St.

Oct. 3 – 7:30 p.m. – Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing presents a reading by writers Ling Ma and Sandra Cisneros at the Drapkin Studio, 122 Alexander St.

Through Sept. 30

The inaugural Princeton Vegan Chef Challenge is currently being held. Local chefs will be competing for the dining public’s votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options. Voting through Sept. 30.

These are the 17 businesses and chefs who have signed up: Mediterra, Lady and the Shallot, The Perch at the Peacock Inn, Nomad Pizza Princeton, The Mint, Planted Plate, Tipple + Rose Tea Parlor, Whole Earth Center Deli, Jammin Crepes, Le Bon Gout, Say Cheez Cafe, Amazing Thai, Savory Leaf Cafe, LiLLiPiES Bakery, Blue Bears Special Meals, Contemplate Kitchen, and Arlee’s Raw Blends.

Winning dishes will be announced in October. For more information visit https://veganchefchallenge.org/princeton/.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Nordic band Dreamer’s Circus will make its Princeton University Concerts debut from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University. Concert only: $40 General/$10 Students. Tickets are available online at puc.princeton.edu, by phone at 609-258-2800, or in person a half hour prior to the concert at the Richardson Auditorium Box Office.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) launches its 130th Conce with multi-Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 11 inside the Princeton University Chapel. The following day, a second free event features Chanticleer performing Music Meditation at 12:30 p.m. followed by a ticketed evening event on PUC’s Concert Classics mainstage series at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall. For more information visit puc.princeton.edu or call (609) 258-2800.

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

Through Oct. 28

The Ode to New Jersey Art Show at West Windsor Arts celebrates the unique connections that artists have to the dynamic and ever-changing state of New Jersey. The exhibition will run from through Oct. 28 at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction.

The West Windsor Arts mission is to cultivate the artist within us all, while inspiring a creative community that is engaged, inclusive, and equitable. For more information on West Windsor Arts, visit www.westwindsorarts.org. Office and gallery hours are by appointment. Call (609) 716-1931 or write info@westwindsorarts.org.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.