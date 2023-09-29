HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet OpinionPrinceton resident supports Bierman for school board

Princeton resident supports Bierman for school board

Reader Submitted
By Reader Submitted

Adam Bierman is knowledgeable, experienced and deeply committed to public education. He has a proven track record of success as a teacher and understands the challenges and opportunities facing public schools today.

Adam teaches at a school for young teen moms in Trenton. In his role, he has helped to implement programs such as business ESL (English as a second language), reading recovery, and a partnership with Planned Parenthood. He is also a CWA (Communication Workers of America) shop steward.

In his previous roles teaching in Latin America and China, Adam has demonstrated the ability to build consensus, manage teams, and achieve results. He is also a skilled communicator and listener. He is committed to working collaboratively with all students and staff to ensure that all students in Princeton have access to a high-quality education.

In addition to his professional qualifications, Adam is a dedicated lifelong Princetonian. He was raised by parents who instilled in him the value of public service; his mom taught in the Princeton Public Schools for over 30 years while his dad was a town doctor and served as the school board president. Adam is passionate about making Princeton a better place for all.

Vote for a lifelong Princeton resident with practical ideas and sensibility. He would be a valuable asset to the board and the community.

Kathryn King

Princeton

Current Issue

