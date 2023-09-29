Sourland Spectacular a success

On behalf of the staff, board, and members of the Sourland Conservancy, I would like to sincerely thank our Sourland Spectacular cyclists, volunteers, vendors, and community partners who helped make this year’s event so successful. I would also like to thank our gracious host, the Watershed Institute, for welcoming us all!

Proceeds from this event will support the Sourland Conservancy’s education, advocacy, and stewardship efforts. Over the past three years, Sourland Conservancy and partner staff and volunteers have removed invasive plants, and planted and protected over 30,000 native trees and shrubs in public parks and preserves in the region. We’ve also worked with numerous homeowners to help provide critical habitat and connect green spaces, allowing wildlife room to roam and keep their populations healthy. Since 2019, the 90-square mile Sourland Mountain Region has lost approximately one million trees due to an invasive insect, so we have a lot more work to do.

We have just kicked off our “Talk of the Sourlands” series of free educational seminars. Please visit our website www.sourland.org and register for our monthly eNewsletter to receive information and links our events – as well as timely stewardship tips to nurture nature in your own backyard. If you have questions, please contact us at info@sourland.org.

Laurie Cleveland

Executive Director