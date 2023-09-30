Hillsborough bus service to NYC returns

Hillsborough commuters will once again enjoy the benefit and convenience of riding the bus into New York City from the Hillsborough Promenade.

The Coach USA Hillsborough Service will operate on a weekday-only schedule, departing from the Hillsborough Promenade located at 315 US-206, in the rear of Kohl’s parking lot. Bus service launched Sept. 11, with two buses departing per day; one at 6:30 am and a second at 7:30 am. The returning service will depart from New York City at 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

“Hillsborough residents have spoken and we are pleased to bring commuter bus service back to town for their convenience,” stated Deputy Mayor Robert Britting at a meeting in August. “Whether commuting to work or just spending a day in the city, express bus service is an affordable, comfortable option for our local travelers.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sept. 11 to open the first commuter trip and several Hillsborough residents shared their thoughts on the returning service.

“I moved to the area in 2019 and began taking the bus then,” Hillsborough resident Deborah Salvino said. “When the service stopped, I had to take the train, but this bus is much more convenient for me because I live here in Hillsborough and work in New York City, very close to where the bus drops off. I am so happy it’s back and am very happy to find that that ticketing is now done online.”

Patrick Brake, another Hillsborough resident said “I have been taking the New Jersey Transit train from New Brunswick for almost 20 years. When bus service came to Hillsborough a few years back, I was working in midtown and found the bus to be very convenient. I don’t mind the train, but think it’s great to have another option. The free parking is a plus.”

Britting, Committeeman John Ciccarelli, and Committeeman James Ruh were on hand to help cut the ribbon and chat with Hillsborough residents. Also in attendance were Al Freda, General Manager for Coach USA Suburban, Hillsborough Township Administrator Anthony Ferrera, Economic, Business Development and Sustainability Director Zuzana Karas, and Hillsborough commuters and employees.

“We are excited to bring bus service back to Hillsborough,” Freda stated. “We are fully staffed and ready to go. We look forward to a successful partnership with Hillsborough Township.”

For a full listing of times and ticket information, please visit the Suburban Transit website at https://www.coachusa.com/ or call (732) 249-1100.