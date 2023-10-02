Bordentown Regional High School Thespians to present ‘Trap’

Bordentown Regional High School Thespians to present the suspense thriller “Trap” by Stephen Gregg at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21 at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center.

In Menachap, Calif., an incomprehensible event occurs: every person in the audience of a play falls unconscious–every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past. Unnerving, exhilarating, and wildly inventive, there’s never been an experience quite like Trap.

Featured in the cast are Bordentown Regional High School seniors Aidan Bramley, Sal Carr, Seren Dagli, Nina Guidotti, Kace Omolade, juniors Ryan Haje, Kayla Stubenazy-Rose, Genevieve Schenone, sophomores Brynn Bowyer, Sika Brenya, Candise Davis, Rylie Evans, Ceilidh Manigrasso, Rylan Phillips, Atlas Planas-Borgstrom, Adam Pollard, Gracie Tyler and freshmen Angela Deleso, Kaylee Jeffrey, Madelyn Jones and Adam Palmer.

The Bordentown Performing Arts Center is attached to Bordentown Regional High School, and is located at 318 Ward Avenue in Bordentown. The Bordentown Performing Arts Center’s goal is to bring local, regional and world-renowned cultural performances to their community so that audiences of all ages can enjoy dance, music and live theatre.

For information on the performing arts at Bordentown Regional High School, visit www.bordentown.k12.nj.us, email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us or call (609) 496-1452. For tickets to Trap, visit www.seatyourself.biz/brhs.