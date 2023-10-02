County holding free shredding events this fall

Burlington County residents will have more opportunities to safely dispose of unwanted confidential documents and plastic film materials this year during the county’s upcoming fall shredding events.

The events will be held at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 19.

Residents can recycle confidential documents such as bank and credit card statements, tax returns and other papers with sensitive information, such as account and Social Security information.

Shredding is reserved for Burlington County residents only (out-of-county residents, businesses and nonprofits will be turned away) and only confidential paper materials will be accepted at the event. Magazines, junk mail and household trash will not be accepted, nor will binders, plastic folders, computer discs or plastic credit cards.

Identification is required and a limit of four bags or boxes of paper will be accepted. Bags and boxes must be limited to 10 pounds each and should be placed in the trunk or cargo areas so staff can easily remove them. Already shredded paper will also be accepted.

During the shredding events, the county will also collect clean and dry plastic bubble wrap, plastic shipping mailers and plastic wrap from cases of water and paper products. These materials must be bagged separately from papers and be dry and free of food residue.

All collected materials will be recycled through a county partnership with Trex, a Virginia-based company that manufactures composite decking and railing from recycled plastics it upcycles from household items.

In addition to collecting plastics at shredding events, the county is also providing a regional delivery point for schools and volunteer groups that are participating in the company’s Trex Recycling challenges. Participating groups collect plastic bags and film and can earn a free Trex bench and other prizes.

Residents with questions about the shredding or plastics recycling collections can email recycle@co.burlington.nj.us.

Residents are also encouraged to download the county’s free Recycle Coach app from iTunes or GooglePlay app stores for the latest information about what materials should be recycled and updates and alerts about collection schedules in each town.