Candidates’ Night to give voters view of Township Committee general election

Cranbury Township voters have the chance to hear directly from two candidates vying for one seat on the Township Committee when Candidates’ Night returns on Oct. 10.

Cranbury’s tradition of Candidates’ Night features a candidate rematch this year from the 2020 general election as incumbent Democrat Matt Scott faces off again with Republican Joe Buonavolonta.

The sole seat open in the Nov. 7 general election is a three-year term on the Township Committee.

The forum, which is a partnership between the Woman’s Club of Cranbury and the Cranbury Public Library, is set for Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Buonavolonta seeks his first term on the governing body and Scott is seeking to earn a third term on the committee.

For people to watch and learn more about the two candidates in Candidates’ Night they must first register on the Cranbury Public Library website to receive the Zoom link.

Once on the website at www.cranburypubliclibrary.org, people can go the website’s events calendar to register for Candidates Night to receive the Zoom link.