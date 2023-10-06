Nonprofit raises breast cancer awareness through dance

The “beautiful large pink bows” displayed on many businesses throughout the towns of Hillsborough and Flemington, will essentially promote Dance for the Cure’s mission of “raising awareness of the importance of annual mammograms, check ups and self-exams for women.”

That is the hope, according to Kathleen Cirioli, a three-time cancer survivor, who founded Dance for the Cure with Joanne Liscovitz.

Cirioli’s career in dance is how and why Dance for the Cure was founded as she was supported by so many of her studio dance families while going through her own journey, which began after her breast cancer diagnosis in 1998, according to the organization’s website.

Cirioli previously owned Kathleen Academy of Dance and is the present owner of JustTAP in Hillsborough. Liscovitz is a current tap instructor at JustTAP and chairs the Dance for the Cure’s annual fall fundraiser Ribbons of Hope.

Dance for the Cure is a local not-for-profit organization that provides monetary assistance to area women located in Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset counties while going through a breast cancer diagnosis. The organization is working towards expansion to other counties in the near future, according to Cirioli.

The upcoming fall fundraiser, “Ribbons of Hope” is sold out, but one can always support Dance for the Cure with a monetary contribution or gift

cards (Home Goods, Amazon, Wegmans, Macys etc.) now or anytime during the year.

It is still possible to make a monetary donation to the “Salad Bowl Greens” raffle basket

for the upcoming fundraiser “Ribbons of Hope” to be held on Oct. 19. This

unique basket is filled with real dollar bills for the lucky winner! The deadline to donate is

Oct. 9 and can be made via Venmo @Kathleen-Cirioli. Any amount is welcome and appreciated.

For more information visit www.danceforthecure.org.