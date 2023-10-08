Hamilton Township man killed when car rolls over on Mercer Road

A Hamilton Township man was killed when he lost control of his car and it rolled over several times on Mercer Road Oct. 4, according to the Princeton Police Department.

Police were sent to Mercer Road near Quaker Road at 11:45 p.m. to investigate a report of an overturned vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the car off the roadway.

The man was driving his 2019 Toyota Camry southbound on Mercer Road when he lost control and it entered the southbound shoulder, police said.

The car struck a boulder and began to roll, police said. It came to rest on the northbound shoulder of Mercer Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Patrolman Jonathan Myzie at (609) 921-2100, ext. 1875.