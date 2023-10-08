HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet NewsHamilton Township man killed when car rolls over on Mercer Road

Hamilton Township man killed when car rolls over on Mercer Road

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Hamilton Township man was killed when he lost control of his car and it rolled over several times on Mercer Road Oct. 4, according to the Princeton Police Department.

Police were sent to Mercer Road near Quaker Road at 11:45 p.m. to investigate a report of an overturned vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the car off the roadway.

The man was driving his 2019 Toyota Camry southbound on Mercer Road when he lost control and it entered the southbound shoulder, police said.

The car struck a boulder and began to roll, police said. It came to rest on the northbound shoulder of Mercer Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Patrolman Jonathan Myzie at (609) 921-2100, ext. 1875.

Previous articleAnnual street fair to move from Bordentown City to Florence
Next articleMan, woman charged in connection with mail thefts
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,707FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group