No injuries reported in Tesla fire

The Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to 2124 Camplain Road for a report of a motor vehicle fire in the parking lot of the business on Oct. 6.

Arriving units discovered a motor vehicle, a Tesla, engulfed in fire at approximately 8:47 a.m.

The Hillsborough Township Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries sustained during the incident.

The fire is not being considered suspicious at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hillsborough Twp. Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

The following agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Stations 10, 36, 37, Somerset County Hazardous Materials Unit and the Robert Wood Johnson EMS (emergency medical services).