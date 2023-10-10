Glean with State Sen. Troy Singleton

For his monthly “Serve with Senator Singleton” community service project, Senator Troy Singleton will be partnering with Farmers Against Hunger for a gleaning event at Specca Farms, 870 Jacksonville Mount Holly Road in Bordentown from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 14.

Each month, Singleton crowd-sources a team of volunteers to help with a particular community service project. For this event, the senator is seeking 25 volunteers to glean produce from the farm that will then be donated to local food pantries. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here: https://www.troysingleton.com/join_senator_singleton_for_a_gleaning_event

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Farmers Against Hunger, and especially excited to return to Specca Farms,” Singleton said. “This organization, as well as the Specca family, have demonstrated a commitment to not only reducing food waste, but also eliminating food insecurity in our local communities through the donation of healthy, locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Farmers Against Hunger works to reduce food waste by helping farmers and wholesalers throughout New Jersey share their surplus produce with those in need. This helps to reduce food insecurity by ensuring access to fresh and healthy produce for every family in New Jersey.

The gleaning event will be the senator’s 56th “Serve with Senator Singleton” event since becoming state senator in 2018. Previous volunteer efforts include: indoor and outdoor clean-up days, animal welfare projects, clothing and supply drives, painting projects, and community event set-up and staffing. To date, more than 2,200 hours have been donated by volunteers to local community service projects.

“I am guided by the idea that service is the rent we pay for living on this earth,” Singleton said. “These monthly community service events have been a priority for me during my first term as state senator and they will continue to be. They have brought together people of different backgrounds, ages, and perspectives for a common purpose – to be of service to their community.”