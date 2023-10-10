Motorcyclist dies in crash

HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsMotorcyclist dies in crash

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a Subaru Outback at the intersection of Pennington-Harbourton Road and Scotch Road Oct. 9, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Police were dispatched to investigate a crash at 3:20 p.m., according to reports. When officers arrived, they found that the Subaru had struck the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Subaru was traveling on Pennington-Harbourton Road and was attempting to make a left turn onto Scotch Road when the crash occurred, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hopewell Township police Detective Christopher Collins at (609) 737-3100, ext. 5790.

