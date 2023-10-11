Meet the East Windsor Township school board candidates

East Windsor Township voters can learn more about the three candidates who are vying for two open seats on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education at a candidates forum Oct. 19.

The candidates are incumbent school board member Jeanne Bourjolly, and candidates Paula Calia and Karen Salter. The challengers are running on the “We Care” platform.

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Princeton Area is sponsoring the candidates forum set for Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The in-person forum will be held in the video room at Hightstown High School at 25 Leshin Lane.

The candidates forum will also be live-streamed.

East Windsor residents may submit questions for the candidates via email to lwvprinceton@gmail.com. “Questions-East Windsor BOE” should appear in the subject line.