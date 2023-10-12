Princeton Council members seek re-election in uncontested race

Princeton Council members David Cohen and Leticia Fraga are seeking re-election to the Princeton Council in an uncontested race in the Nov. 7 general election.

Cohen and Fraga, who are Democrats, are each seeking their third term on the Princeton Council. The term is for three years.

Cohen and Fraga said that a third term would allow them to continue to focus on issues they have been addressing – from providing a variety of housing options to pushing for policies that address the safety, health and well-being of residents.

During his two terms on the Princeton Council, Cohen has focused on housing issues and sustainability issues – areas that he said he would continue to work on in his third term.

As a member of the Princeton Council’s Affordable Housing and Redevelopment Committee, Cohen said he helped the town to negotiate and meet its obligation to provide its fair share of affordable housing.

“The Princeton Council also has started to move forward with solutions to the ‘missing middle’ housing crisis for those whose income level does not allow them to qualify for affordable housing, but who cannot afford to purchase a single-family home,” he said.

Cohen also was the liaison to Sustainable Princeton’s Climate Action Plan steering committee. He helped to develop the town’s Climate Action Plan, which was adopted and serves as a guiding document for future policy.

In his role as a planning board member, he was also involved in crafting the Green Building and Environmental Sustainability Element of the Master Plan.

Cohen also spearheaded the Neighborhood Buddy Initiative, which links vulnerable members of the community with neighborhood volunteers who can provide support.

Looking ahead to his third term, Cohen said he would like to get Princeton into a Community Solar program. Low- and moderate-income households that cannot put solar panels on the roof of their homes could participate in cost savings and also contribute to the environmental benefits of new solar power generation in the area, he said.

Cohen also wants to see more progress being made in electrifying the town’s municipal vehicle fleet as the technology becomes more affordable and robust.

The creation of a stormwater utility also is on Cohen’s list. To cope with the impact of climate change, the creation of a stormwater utility would “more fairly distribute the cost burden and ensure adequate investment and better stormwater management.”

Cohen also said he wants to ensure that a new Master Plan, which is nearing completion and subsequent adoption, will not sit on a shelf, but will be used to guide the goals and actions of the Princeton Council in the future.

Fraga, who served as the Princeton Council president in 2021 and 2022, said she has focused on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community have access to basdc needs – food, housing and healthcare.

“It continues to be a priority of mine to ensure that we are creating and supporting policies that provide our residents with the resources needed to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” she said.

In her role as chairman of the Public Safety Committee and as the Princeton Council’s liaison to the Board of Health and the Human Rights and Civil Rights commissions, Fraga said she has been closely involved in formulating policies that address the safety, health and well-being of residents.

“During my time on the council, we have moved forward with policies that will create more affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families, as well as additional housing for developmentally disabled adults and for senior citizens,” she said.

In her third term, Fraga said, she is looking forward to continuing to move forward some policies that will lead to the creation of more housing that is affordable.

Fraga said she will continue to advocate for – and implement – policies that improve the quality of life for the town’s vulnerable population.

“Outstanding issues that I want to work on include improving access to social services, access to laundry facilities and continuing to explore the creation of a community center,” she said.

Fraga pledged to work to ensure that the town’s infrastructure is up to date and that its businesses and community partners continue to flourish.

“I believe that Princeton has often been an example of what a thriving community looks like. By working together, I am confident we can continue to prosper,” Fraga said.