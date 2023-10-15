East Windsor Township Police blotter

A 20-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with eight counts of burglary and theft after allegedly burglarizing parked cars at the Wynbrook West apartment complex Oct. 11. Police responded to the apartment complex on the report of a man rummaging through parked cars. The man was processed and released.

A 21-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with four counts of burglary and theft for allegedly entering parked vehicles Oct. 9. Police responded to Dennison Drive to investigate reports of a man rummaging through parked cars. The man was processed and released.

A 48-year-old Barnegat man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle while it was stopped in traffic on Route 33 on Oct. 6. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 36-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and driving with a suspended license at 3:57 a.m. Oct. 1. The man was stopped by police on Abbington Drive for allegedly driving a car without headlights. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and improper signal on Sept. 30. The man was stopped after a police officer observed his car weaving on Twin Rivers Drive. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 33-year-old Forked River woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $780.51 worth of merchandise Sept. 24. She was processed and released.

A 41-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave ShopRite without paying for merchandise valued at $141.19 Sept. 15. She was processed and released.

A 37-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle Sept. 10. A police officer observed his car weaving on Route 133. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.