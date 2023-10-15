Philadelphia man charged for biting police officer

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, after allegedly biting a police officer on the arm, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man was also charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in the incident that occurred Oct. 1, police said.

Police responded to the La Terrazza restaurant on Route 33 for reports of a disorderly customer who was allegedly refusing to leave, police said.

The man allegedly did not comply with a police officer’s instructions during the incident and allegedly bit a police officer on the arm while he was being taken into custody, police said.

The man processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.