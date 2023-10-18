Four candidates seek three seats on East Windsor Regional School District school board

Four candidates, including two incumbent school board members, are running for three open seats on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education in the Nov. 7 general election.

Two of the open seats are set aside for East Windsor Township residents and one seat is earmarked for a Hightstown Borough resident. There are nine seats on the school board – seven for East Windsor residents and two for Hightstown residents.

The term is for three years.

Incumbent school board member Jeanne Bourjolly is seeking her second term on the school board. School board member Brad Nicholson, whose term is expiring, is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent school board member Michael Weeks, who is the Hightstown representative on the regional school board, is running unopposed for re-election.

Bourjolly is being challenged by Paula Calia and Karen Salter, who are running together on the “We Care” ticket.

Bourjolly was appointed to fill an unexpired term in January 2020 and won a full term in November 2020. She is running on the “Education is First” ticket.

In seeking re-election Bourjolly said she has proven that she stands by her platform in her first campaign, which focused on transparency. During her first term, she spoke up about the lack of transparency, she said.

“With the help of other school board members, the administration and Superintendent of Schools Mark Daniels, the school district has made tremendous strides in becoming transparent,” Bourjolly said.

“I firmly believe in and support equality, equity and nurturing the mental, emotional, social and physical health of all individuals in our community, school district staff and most importantly, our children.”

The school district has amazing students, phenomenal staff and a passionate community, she said. That’s why she moved to East Windsor when her son was almost school age – so she could give him the best education through the public school system.

“I am one member on the board, yet I know how to be heard,” she said. “There are things that need to be changed, but it takes time. Let’s learn from the issues and find ways to improve so we can continue to move forward.”

Calia and Salter said voters should choose them over Bourjolly because they pledge to bring a renewed and diverse set of perspectives to the school board.

Calia said that she and Salter are committed to actively listening to – and advocating for – the interests of every facet of the community, including students, parents, teachers and residents.

“This distinguishes us as the ideal choice for the board of education,” Calia said.

Salter said the current school board does not engage with the students, parents and community. She said she plans to listen to all groups within the community and to address their concerns by bringing about needed changes to the school district.

Calia said she decided to run for the school board for two reasons – observing the differences in the experiences that her son had in the district as compared to what her daughter is experiencing, and the June 12 school board meeting where the teachers shared their frustrations with the current environment.

“I realized that if I want change, voicing my concerns to the administration is not enough. I need to be in a position to effect the change that the district’s parents, students and teachers want and deserve,” she said.

Calia also expressed frustration with the amount of state-mandated benchmark testing, but with no feedback to students. She said she is worried that declining test scores will impact property values and Hightstown High School’s profile for college admissions.

Salter said she was motivated to run for the school board because she has observed a drastic change in the past few years.

“There has been an increase in district testing and benchmarks, yet test scores are plummeting,” she said. “Parents have voiced concerns about the lack of communication by the district, the lack of transparency by the administration and safety in the schools.”

Salter said she has listened to teachers and support staff speak at school board meetings, describing the work environment as toxic. They deserve better, she said.

“I am passionate about education and the well-being of our students and educators. For that reason, I am running for the school board,” she said.

Weeks, who is the Hightstown Borough representative on the regional school board, is running unopposed for re-election.

Weeks said that during his first term, he learned a great deal about the work that it takes to run a school district. Managing through change and adversity is about showing up, doing the work and listening to stakeholders, he said.

He said he is active in community groups – even if it is only as a listener – and that he strives to bring the concerns that he sees to the school board and administration when necessary.

“My first term was a time to learn what it takes to be effective. My next term will be about ensuring our school board is able to proactively take action to keep the district on track and providing the best possible education to our students,” Weeks said.