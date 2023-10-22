Hopewell Township Police blotter

A North Bergen man was charged with driving under the influence after police were sent to Elm Ridge Road to investigate a report of an erratic driver Oct. 15. The officer found a blue Ford Mustang parked partially on the road and partially on the grass. The driver allegedly showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A Trenton man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one from the City of Trenton, during an investigation at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Oct. 13. Police came into contact with the man during the investigation and discovered the outstanding warrants. He was processed and turned over to the Trenton Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell for a report of a controlled dangerous substance found in the hospital emergency room Oct. 12. Hospital staff handed over a wax fold labeled “Wizard of Oz” that contained suspected heroin to police for destruction.

A Jersey City man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Lawrence Township Municipal Court after he was involved in a crash on Denow Road Oct. 4. A police officer dispatched to investigate the crash discovered the warrant. He was processed and released.

Police responded to River Road Oct. 1 on the report of several vehicles that were entered overnight. Assorted items were missing from the vehicles, which had been left unlocked.

A Coach purse and $300 in cash were reported stolen from a Toyota Sienna minivan while it was parked at the Twin Pines athletic fields parking lot Oct. 1. A thief smashed the side rear window and stole the items. A witness reported that a minivan pulled up next to the Toyota Sienna and a passenger got out and smashed the window.

Two shoplifters stole an assortment of items, valued at $1,795.52, from the hygiene aisle at Stop & Shop Oct. 1. The incident was captured on surveillance video.