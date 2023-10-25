HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsTwo women allegedly assault, rob a victim at Capital Health Medical Center...

Two women allegedly assault, rob a victim at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Two 18-year-old women are facing multiple charges in connection with robbing a victim at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell on Oct. 23, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The women accosted the victim near the main entrance to the hospital shortly after 7 a.m., police said. Then they allegedly assaulted the victim. One of the women displayed a knife and stole the victim’s cellphone and credit cards.

The women fled before police arrived, but a police officer was able to identify the suspects through the investigation.

One woman, who lives in Camden, was charged with robbery and aggravated assault, police said. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

The second woman, who lives in Trenton, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said. She was processed and released.

