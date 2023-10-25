Vikings soccer teams enter postseason as number one seed

Both of Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC) soccer teams are setting their sights on championship seasons, as the men’s and women’s teams will be entering the postseason as the number one seed in their respective Region 19 tournaments.

The Vikings men’s team will play third-seeded Essex in the semifinals, while the women’s team have earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of the match between Essex and Lackawanna. Both Mercer teams will be playing on their home turf on Saturday, Oct. 28 – men at 10 a.m., women at 3 p.m.

“Mercer has a long tradition of excellence, be it in the classroom, on the court, or on the field, and this year is no exception,” said MCCC President Dr. Deborah E. Preston. “While our student athletes are all students first, their commitment extends to the field of play. We couldn’t be prouder, and will be rooting them on to victory on Oct. 28.”

In the men’s bracket, the second Region 19 semifinal match game will be between second-seeded Massasoit and fourth-seed Lackawanna at 12:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will meet in the Region 19 Championship at noon on Sunday, Oct. 29, also at MCCC. The winner will advance to the District Championship to take on the winner in Region 12.

In the women’s tournament, the winner will advance to the District Championship on Nov. 4 at Region 20.

History is seemingly on the side of both Mercer teams. The Vikings men’s team defeated Essex 1-0 on Sept. 27, and bested Lackawanna 3-1 on Sept. 30. The women’s team also defeated both of their potential foes, topping Essex 7-2 on Sept. 9, and Lackawanna 11-0 on Sept. 30.

For MCCC news, scores, and schedules, visit mccc.edu/athletics.