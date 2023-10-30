Resident supports Ruger, Kuchinski for Hopewell Township Committee

It’s fall in Hopewell Township, which means we can be sure of a few things. The leaves will change colors. The nights will be cooler. And local Republicans will distort basic facts about the hard work of the Hopewell Township Committee. This year, the topic is taxes.

Here are the facts. In 2022, the overall property tax rate went down for township residents, due in large part to commercial taxpayers, including the repurposing of the former BMS (Bristol-Myers Squibb) campus. In 2023, the township tax rate went down. As we all know, homes are periodically reassessed as required by law. The township staff, not the members of the Township Committee, determine which sections of the township are reassessed in any given year. The township tax assessor reports to the Mercer County Board of Taxation. Over time, all homes are reassessed. If your house is reassessed at a higher value because it is worth more, your property tax will increase. But the increase will be lower than it would have been without the Committee’s actions in 2022 and 2023.

I encourage you to join me in supporting Mayor Michael Ruger and Committee Member (and former mayor) Kevin Kuchinski for Hopewell Township Committee.

Lois Swanson

Hopewell Township