Washington Road bridge reopened Oct. 30

The Washington Road bridge over Delaware & Raritan Canal was reopened Oct. 30, nearly three months after it was closed for repairs.

The Princeton Police Department and the West Windsor Police Department announced the reopening of the bridge to motor vehicles in separate announcements shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 30.

The bridge is open to cars and trucks, but not to pedestrians because some work remains to be completed, police said.

The bridge was closed July 21 for an emergency bridge replacement project over the Delaware & Raritan Canal, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. It was expected to be closed through Oct. 2.

Motorists who used Washington Road to reach Princeton were encouraged to use the South Harrison Street bridge or Alexander Road if they were crossing Route 1 to reach the town, officials said.