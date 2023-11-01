Celebrate Diwali at Lawrence Branch Library

Diwali, the festival of lights celebration, is coming to the Lawrence Headquarters Library Branch through dance and music performances.

Guru “Kalashree’ Sukanya Mahadevan and her students from the Shishya School of Performing Arts will present their mesmerizing dance performances from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Diwali is India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year. It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the human ability to overcome. This year Diwali will be celebrated on Nov. 12.

Mahadevan is the founder and artistic director of Shishya School of Performing Arts in Lawrenceville. Her students have performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York City and have received rave reviews for their dance dramas based on Hindu mythology and modern-day concepts.

Advanced registration is appreciated for all events. The Lawrence Headquarters Branch of the Mercer County Library System is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike. For more information about the library’s programs call (609) 883-8292, e-mail lawprogs@mcl.org or visit www.mcl.org.

