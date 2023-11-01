Hopewell Township recognized as a sustainability leader in New Jersey

Hopewell Township has announced that its bronze certification from Sustainable Jersey has been renewed for 2023.

The township is one of 204 municipalities in New Jersey to have received this recognition.

In order to become certified, municipalities must document positive actions that focus on people, prosperity, and the planet.

“Hopewell Township was recognized for its efforts in recycling, natural resource protection, energy efficiency, and community outreach,” the press release said.

“Towns that have been certified have made a continued commitment to sustainability, reducing waste, and reducing costs.”

The township’s achievement will be recognized during the New Jersey League of Municipalities (NJLM) conference at the Sustainable Jersey Annual Luncheon on Nov. 14 in Atlantic City.

“Congratulations and thanks to the Hopewell Township staff and Environmental Commission as well as the Hopewell Valley Green Team, and volunteers. Committee member Uma Purandare worked hard and led the initiative to make this a reality for Hopewell Township.”