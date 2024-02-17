Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News Welcome to the team By: Submitted Content Date: February 17, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Courtesy of the Hopewell Township Police Department Officers Robert Halmi, Ryan Finnegan, Michael Enriquez, and James Stanton graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy Class No. 30-23 on Jan. 26. They completed the intense 21-week Basic Police Officer course and will begin their Field Training assignments. Officer Finnegan also earned the Academic Achievement Award. TagsHopewell Township Police DepartmentMercer County Police Academy Submitted Content Best Iowa Online Casinos in 2024 Ranked by Games, Payouts & Promos for IA Players Submitted Content - January 24, 2024 Stay Connected 1,226FansLike1,976FollowersFollow Sign up for our newsletter Current Issue Latest News Fast car Lawrence Ledger News Hearts and cookies Windsor News Common calendar, Packet papers, Feb. 16 Bordentown Calendar Related articles Hopewell News Founding members of Alice Paul Institute to receive 2024 Beulah Oliphant Award The Old Barracks Museum will recognize the achievements of the founding members of the Alice Paul Institute for... Hopewell News Pennington police officer becomes department’s first detective An officer becomes the first detective with the Pennington Police Department. The Pennington Borough Council unanimously voted in favor... Hopewell News ‘I’m limping, I need that well back’ Pennington Borough Council members have given an emergency greenlight for a well drilling company to complete additional work... Hopewell News Driver, front passenger killed in head-on collision in Hopewell Township The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee is facing multiple charges, including two counts of vehicular manslaughter, after...