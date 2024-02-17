Welcome to the team

Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Courtesy of the Hopewell Township Police Department
Officers Robert Halmi, Ryan Finnegan, Michael Enriquez, and James Stanton graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy Class No. 30-23 on Jan. 26. They completed the intense 21-week Basic Police Officer course and will begin their Field Training assignments. Officer Finnegan also earned the Academic Achievement Award.
